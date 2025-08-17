Previous
A sweet birthday lunch by louannwarren
A sweet birthday lunch

Friends are so sweet! Lynn took me to lunch and gave me beautiful flowers. Jerry always fussed over me for my birthday so this year has been hard. Several friends have taken me out for lunch.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Lou Ann

Dianne ace
What wonderful friends you have. So nice they’re looking out for you.
August 17th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Friends are precious! Your birthday flowers are lovely!
August 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
Happy birthday Lou Ann. So pleased you have good friends to make a fuss of you. I am sure Jerry will be watching over you too
August 17th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Happy Happy Birthday to you - so wonderful you have friends to spoil you :)
August 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Glad your friends rallied for you
August 17th, 2025  
