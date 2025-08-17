Sign up
Previous
Photo 2733
A sweet birthday lunch
Friends are so sweet! Lynn took me to lunch and gave me beautiful flowers. Jerry always fussed over me for my birthday so this year has been hard. Several friends have taken me out for lunch.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
flowers
,
birthday
,
lunch
,
lynn
Dianne
ace
What wonderful friends you have. So nice they’re looking out for you.
August 17th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Friends are precious! Your birthday flowers are lovely!
August 17th, 2025
Babs
ace
Happy birthday Lou Ann. So pleased you have good friends to make a fuss of you. I am sure Jerry will be watching over you too
August 17th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Happy Happy Birthday to you - so wonderful you have friends to spoil you :)
August 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Glad your friends rallied for you
August 17th, 2025
