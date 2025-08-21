Previous
“Deconstructing” my birthday flower arrangements by louannwarren
“Deconstructing” my birthday flower arrangements

I always enjoy arranging the flowers that are still nice when bouquets start to fade.
Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Annie D ace
It's a beautiful arrangement :)
August 26th, 2025  
