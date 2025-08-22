Previous
Lori and her granddaughters by louannwarren
Lori and her granddaughters

We celebrated Tovah’s 8th birthday at the Ramen noodles and buns restaurant that served the Bao buns. They had been extremely busy all day and were still going strong that evening. That’s Felicity on the left and Tovah on the right.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Annie D
I love that an 8 year old is spending their birthday at a Ramen Restaurant with bao buns - yummo! My girls at that age liked going to yumcha :)
August 26th, 2025  
Lou Ann
@annied I thought the same thing! She took her meal very seriously, I think she’s a budding foodie!
August 26th, 2025  
