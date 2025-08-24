Previous
Great granddaughter Harper Maeve by louannwarren
Photo 2735

Great granddaughter Harper Maeve

Her mother kept her at home for 3 months. Finally today we all got to see her! She is such a sweet baby, so good! I now have 4 great grandsons and 2 great granddaughters, oh my.
24th August 2025

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
