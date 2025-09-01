Previous
The resident Anolis by louannwarren
Photo 2740

The resident Anolis

He was scampering over the Canna leaves between rain showers.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Photo Details

katy ace
Well spotted! He looks like a terrific contrast to the color of the leaves
September 2nd, 2025  
