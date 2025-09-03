Sign up
Photo 2742
Hibiscus in the rain
Honestly I had forgotten about all the rain in July when the deluge happened in August. Our lakes and aquifers are full, so everyone is very encouraged.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
3
1
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
Annie D
It's a beautiful colour.
September 3rd, 2025
Valerie Chesney
So lovely!
September 3rd, 2025
katy
Beautiful in its various stages, especially with those drops
September 4th, 2025
