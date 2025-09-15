Sign up
Photo 2743
Street art
I’m on a mission to walk every day, this inspirational chalk art piece was a delight to see Monday morning. “Happy Is The Place To Be”.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
