1975 and 2025 days are identical by louannwarren
Photo 2746

1975 and 2025 days are identical

You know how you find something that just kind of shows up when you are trying to “declutter”, (a fancy word for “clean out stuff”)? For whatever reason this 1975 Pendergrass Cotton Gin calendar dishtowel was in some old dishtowels. It’s made of that cotton fabric that dries dishes better than any other fabric. Amazingly the 1975 and 2025 days are identical. I love the gin’s motto: “Your friendship is our treasure”.

You know this dishtowel is not leaving my collection, I love it. Growing up in West Texas we stood outside every evening to look at the sky, always aware of the cotton farmer’s planting, growing and harvesting schedules. The Pendergrass Cotton Gin Complex was in Wellman, Texas, southwest of Lubbock. ❤️
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
752% complete

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
September 23rd, 2025  
katy ace
Good memories for you and well worth keeping.
September 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
A beautiful towel and definitely a keeper! Interesting about the days 🤔
September 23rd, 2025  
