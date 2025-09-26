Previous
Morning sun by louannwarren
Photo 2748

Morning sun

Last Sunday the sun was so bright that my sunglasses couldn’t even handle it. It was a glorious morning, we received over 5” of rain in the twelve hours before sunrise.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact