Previous
Photo 2750
All the rage in 1979
In 1979 we thought wildly curly hair was fun. My hair was so thick though that once I had it permed in curls I couldn’t get a comb or brush through it. Nick was finger painting, a fun pastime for a two year old.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
in
,
hair
,
curly
,
1979
katy
ace
You are still just this beautiful Lou Ann. I remember those curly styles.
September 30th, 2025
