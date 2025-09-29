Previous
All the rage in 1979 by louannwarren
In 1979 we thought wildly curly hair was fun. My hair was so thick though that once I had it permed in curls I couldn’t get a comb or brush through it. Nick was finger painting, a fun pastime for a two year old.
Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
You are still just this beautiful Lou Ann. I remember those curly styles.
September 30th, 2025  
