Previous
Photo 2751
A gift Tuesday morning
My early morning walks have benefits! Tuesday the sunrise was just incredible. Today is day 83 of my walking mission 😊.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
morning
,
walk
,
sunrise
