Previous
A gift Tuesday morning by louannwarren
Photo 2751

A gift Tuesday morning

My early morning walks have benefits! Tuesday the sunrise was just incredible. Today is day 83 of my walking mission 😊.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
753% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact