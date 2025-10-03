Previous
Halloween is coming early this year by louannwarren
Halloween is coming early this year

It just seems too early, everyone is rushing to make fall arrive. Our temperatures are still in the 90’s.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Lou Ann

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! no !! not a lover of Halloween and certainly not in the beginning of October . , but I must admit - a great neat garden display !!
October 3rd, 2025  
