Babs was right! by louannwarren
Photo 2753

Babs was right!

She said this skeleton looked tipsy the way he was hanging on to the mailbox in my photo yesterday. This morning he was lying in the flower box below the mailbox. Ha ha. @onewing
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Lou Ann

Babs ace
Oh dear, must have been a good night. I hope he hasn't got a hangover.
October 5th, 2025  
