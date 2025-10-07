Previous
The super moon from Texas by louannwarren
Photo 2755

The super moon from Texas

It was brighter and so much larger than it appears here. It truly looked like it was just hanging in the sky, and seemed so close.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
754% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact