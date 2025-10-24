Previous
A little fall decor at the new place by louannwarren
Photo 2756

A little fall decor at the new place

My house sold after 4 months on the market. I have decluttered, downsized and downsized some more and had an online estate auction. I have moved to my new apartment in a 55+ senior lifestyle development. My house sale is scheduled to be final next week, let me tell you, moving at 82 is not a walk in the park. I have sure missed Jerry through all if this, but I’m sure he would be proud of all that I have accomplished. This pumpkin was a gift 20 years ago, it brings a touch of fall to my new place.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
755% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful thing one, I love it.
October 24th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Oh Lou Ann, I am positive Jerry would be proud and will be watching over you in your new apartment. I hope you are happy there :)
October 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
I am sure Jerry would be proud of you. I do hope you will be happy in your home
October 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact