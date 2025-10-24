A little fall decor at the new place

My house sold after 4 months on the market. I have decluttered, downsized and downsized some more and had an online estate auction. I have moved to my new apartment in a 55+ senior lifestyle development. My house sale is scheduled to be final next week, let me tell you, moving at 82 is not a walk in the park. I have sure missed Jerry through all if this, but I’m sure he would be proud of all that I have accomplished. This pumpkin was a gift 20 years ago, it brings a touch of fall to my new place.