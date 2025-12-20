Previous
Christmas by louannwarren
Christmas

My new apartment has made me rethink where to display my decorations. This antique china Santa is at least a hundred years old. A friend gave me the roses, so just tucking things where I can this year. Smile.
Lou Ann

Everything looks perfectly placed to me. It can be challenging, trying to figure out where to put everything in a new environment counted?

I was just recently telling someone about you and how much you have done this past year all by yourself and how proud I was of you for all those accomplishments. You are truly amazing Lou Ann.
December 21st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Stunning Santa (especially for his age) - lovely composition
December 21st, 2025  
