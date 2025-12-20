Sign up
Previous
Photo 2763
Christmas
My new apartment has made me rethink where to display my decorations. This antique china Santa is at least a hundred years old. A friend gave me the roses, so just tucking things where I can this year. Smile.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
2
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3113
photos
94
followers
69
following
756% complete
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th December 2025 7:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
roses
,
santa
katy
ace
Everything looks perfectly placed to me. It can be challenging, trying to figure out where to put everything in a new environment counted?
I was just recently telling someone about you and how much you have done this past year all by yourself and how proud I was of you for all those accomplishments. You are truly amazing Lou Ann.
December 21st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Stunning Santa (especially for his age) - lovely composition
December 21st, 2025
