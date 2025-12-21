Sign up
Previous
Photo 2764
The old grain elevator
The City of Grapevine is using an old grain elevator as a screen for projecting images for everyone who is at the Christmas Festival. I really loved this one.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3114
photos
94
followers
69
following
757% complete
Tags
nativity
,
grain
,
elevator.
Dianne
ace
Fantastic!
December 22nd, 2025
