Photo 2765
The cousins annual Christmas picture
Children really do make Christmas so much more special.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
4
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
3116
photos
94
followers
69
following
757% complete
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th December 2025 6:27pm
Tags
christmas
,
cousins
summerfield
ace
merry Christmas, LAW. hope you are keeping well. the grands are quite a lovely bunch, made more so with Harper in it. aces!
December 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a delightful photo of them.
December 26th, 2025
Diane
ace
Beautiful family!
December 26th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Lovely!
December 26th, 2025
