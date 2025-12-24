Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2766
My newest great grandchild
Harper Maeve is 7 months old. She was fascinated by my white hair. She pulled it every time she was near. We laughed and laughed. All of her other grandparents have dark hair, we think that’s why she was so interested in mine.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3116
photos
94
followers
69
following
757% complete
View this month »
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
24th December 2025 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
harper
summerfield
ace
she does look fascinated with your head of white hair. isn't she the cutest? and i do love the name 'Harper" for a girl! i remember a series of Mary Alice Monroe's novels where one of the main characters was named Harper. very nice photo of you, LAW. i love it. aces!
December 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
A wonderful photo of you Lou Ann, I love the expression on Harper's face ;-)
December 26th, 2025
Diane
ace
Harper is precious and you look beautiful, Lou Ann!
December 26th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
She's a sweetie!
December 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close