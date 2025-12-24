Previous
My newest great grandchild by louannwarren
My newest great grandchild

Harper Maeve is 7 months old. She was fascinated by my white hair. She pulled it every time she was near. We laughed and laughed. All of her other grandparents have dark hair, we think that’s why she was so interested in mine.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
summerfield ace
she does look fascinated with your head of white hair. isn't she the cutest? and i do love the name 'Harper" for a girl! i remember a series of Mary Alice Monroe's novels where one of the main characters was named Harper. very nice photo of you, LAW. i love it. aces!
December 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
A wonderful photo of you Lou Ann, I love the expression on Harper's face ;-)
December 26th, 2025  
Diane ace
Harper is precious and you look beautiful, Lou Ann!
December 26th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
She's a sweetie!
December 26th, 2025  
