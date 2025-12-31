Celebrating the end of 2025

“Celebrate the endings because they precede new beginnings.” John Huie

I have to say that I am extremely pleased to have 2025 behind me. This is the New Year’s Eve celebration in Dallas December 31. The ball topped tower, Reunion Tower, has been a skyline icon for Dallas since 1978. There is an observation deck 400’ up where you have a 360° view of Dallas. There’s a Michelin starred steak & seafood restaurant on top as well. Take your credit card because it is very high dollar, smile. So, out with the old and end with the new, I’m looking forward to 2026!