A sweet house warming gift by louannwarren
Photo 2769

A sweet house warming gift

Since I moved to my apartment so many friends have come to visit. My friend Lynn brought these sweet flowers. Friends and family have been wonderful and so supportive of my move.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
