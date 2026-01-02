Sign up
Previous
Photo 2769
A sweet house warming gift
Since I moved to my apartment so many friends have come to visit. My friend Lynn brought these sweet flowers. Friends and family have been wonderful and so supportive of my move.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th December 2025 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
gift
,
lynn
