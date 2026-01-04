Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2771
You can count on crystal to sparkle and shine
The way the crystal ornaments reflect the Christmas tree lights is pretty special. This for “sparkle” today.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3121
photos
93
followers
69
following
759% complete
View this month »
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th January 2026 6:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
sparkle
,
jan26words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oow, that is beautiful ! it certainly does sparkle !
January 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close