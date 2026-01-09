Previous
Always thankful for rain by louannwarren
Always thankful for rain

I took this shot through the moon roof of my car yesterday. I was just so surprised we were actually having a rain shower. It has been two months since it rained here!
Lou Ann

Annie D ace
It is 40c here atm and very windy.
January 10th, 2026  
Omabluebird ace
Great point of view.
January 10th, 2026  
