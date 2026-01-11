Previous
Day drinking is a thing now by louannwarren
Photo 2778

Day drinking is a thing now

When I worked we drank water or iced tea at lunch. Now, if I’m in a restaurant at lunchtime I am always amazed at the people who are drinking at lunch.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Lou Ann

Diana ace
That is rather amazing, very noticeable here in the winelands too.
January 16th, 2026  
