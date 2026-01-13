Previous
Money, murder, sex and beer by louannwarren
Money, murder, sex and beer

If you want to read a ripping true crime tale, pick up this book. It was presented at my book club Tuesday and is absolutely astonishing. I could write for a week and there would still be more to write!
13th January 2026

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Diana ace
Thanks for the tip, it certainly sounds like a good read.
January 16th, 2026  
