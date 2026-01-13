Sign up
Photo 2779
Money, murder, sex and beer
If you want to read a ripping true crime tale, pick up this book. It was presented at my book club Tuesday and is absolutely astonishing. I could write for a week and there would still be more to write!
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3131
photos
94
followers
69
following
Tags
book
,
and
,
money
,
beer
,
sex
,
murder
Diana
ace
Thanks for the tip, it certainly sounds like a good read.
January 16th, 2026
