Previous
A quick walk in the rain by louannwarren
Photo 2783

A quick walk in the rain

I stopped at the local park and dodged the rain to stake a few shots. I love this sculpture, it was lovely even in the rain.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact