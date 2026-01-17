“Easy” Dumpling Soup

This recipe was described as “easy” and once I gathered everything it was easy. Why I thought I ground go to the grocery store and come home and make it is a mystery to me. Ha! It took two days to find White Miso Paste, finally after going to three stores I purchased it on Amazon. The sesame oil at the store didn’t look good to me, Dallas has Asian markets but they are far from me, so I purchased it on Amazon also. Then, the frozen dumplings, ha! I found them at the second store. So after three days of gathering ingredients, I made the soup and it is delicious! It has a bit of spice to it, but not too much. I will have to look for recipes now to use the Miso paste and sesame oil and chili sauce. I have a half bag of dumpling still in the freezer so will make the soup again in two or three weeks!