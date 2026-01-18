Previous
Next
Our sweet Harper Maeve by louannwarren
Photo 2785

Our sweet Harper Maeve

She is 8 months old and is my only great granddaughter in Texas. She has two big brothers, we were so glad to have a little girl. She is such a good baby too. I’ll tell you, these young mothers of girls love hair bows, the bigger the better. Smile
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
763% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
oh my what a cutie :)
January 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact