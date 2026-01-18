Sign up
Photo 2785
Our sweet Harper Maeve
She is 8 months old and is my only great granddaughter in Texas. She has two big brothers, we were so glad to have a little girl. She is such a good baby too. I’ll tell you, these young mothers of girls love hair bows, the bigger the better. Smile
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
hair
bow
harper
maeve
Annie D
ace
oh my what a cutie :)
January 21st, 2026
