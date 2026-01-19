Previous
Finally, an Amaryllis bloom by louannwarren
This Amaryllis is almost two months old. It has been so slow to flower.
19th January 2026

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
mittens (Marilyn)
This is so pretty.
January 20th, 2026  
