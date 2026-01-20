Previous
A Christmas casualty by louannwarren
Photo 2786

A Christmas casualty

This broken poinsettia branch was still pretty all by itself, hope it likes just being in a vase.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017.
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely.
January 20th, 2026  
