Grandchildren are so delightful! by louannwarren
Cadence and I had lunch recently, she’s really loving working in the local film industry. She has been working on “The Chosen” for 6 years. Her job description is Grip, she’s also Best Boy. She’s the only woman on her team.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Lou Ann

