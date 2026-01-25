Previous
Craig’s pond by louannwarren
Craig’s pond

I cannot leave my apartment building because of the ice storm so friends have sent photos because they know how I love taking photos. My friend Craig sent this photo of the pond on his property the second day of storm Fern.
Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous scene. Is that a deer between the trees?
January 26th, 2026  
