Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2792
Craig’s pond
I cannot leave my apartment building because of the ice storm so friends have sent photos because they know how I love taking photos. My friend Craig sent this photo of the pond on his property the second day of storm Fern.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3143
photos
94
followers
69
following
764% complete
View this month »
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th January 2026 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
storm
,
fern
,
pond
,
craig
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous scene. Is that a deer between the trees?
January 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close