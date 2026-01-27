Previous
My Amaryllis by louannwarren
My Amaryllis

I received this two bulb Amaryllis in early December last year. Finally in the last few days it has finally bloomed. A bright note during the ice storm since we haven't been able to leave our apartments.
27th January 2026

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
