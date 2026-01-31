Sign up
Photo 2799
Hot chocolate and cookies
One afternoon we were invited to the gathering area for hot chocolate and cookies. We visited and lingered for a long time. Everyone was so happy our power did not go off and our water pipes did not feeeze. We are back in 60° F days now.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3151
photos
94
followers
69
following
2793
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
Tags
and
,
ice
,
chocolate
,
hot
,
storm
,
fern
,
cookies
,
2026
