Previous
Next
Hot chocolate and cookies by louannwarren
Photo 2799

Hot chocolate and cookies

One afternoon we were invited to the gathering area for hot chocolate and cookies. We visited and lingered for a long time. Everyone was so happy our power did not go off and our water pipes did not feeeze. We are back in 60° F days now.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact