Photo 2799
Silk flowers are so easy to grow
That’s a tongue in cheek title. Ha. For Flash of Red 2026
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
3154
photos
94
followers
69
following
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
Tags
flowers
,
silk
,
hillside
,
for2026
Diana
ace
They look fabulous in b/w, such lovely contrasts.
February 5th, 2026
