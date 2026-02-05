Previous
Glasses in coffeepots by louannwarren
Glasses in coffeepots

You can’t imagine how long I looked for my glasses. Finally I saw them on top of my coffee pot. I laughed!
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Lou Ann

