Leafless trees by louannwarren
Photo 2814

Leafless trees

I stopped to see the how the Canadian Geese were in the pond by the grocer. These leafless trees looked sculptural to me.
16th February 2026 16th Feb 26

Lou Ann

Babs ace
They are very arty
February 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
I love the diagonal here, wonderful composition and capture.
February 21st, 2026  
