Photo 2816
Beautiful Elizabeth
This lovely girl sat by me at a Valentine luncheon, she’s as sweet as she is pretty.
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
3172
photos
94
followers
69
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th February 2026 1:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
elizabeth
,
luncheon
,
ruthie
,
for2026
Diana
ace
Oh, she really is lovely. You seem to be deep in conversation with someone ;-)
February 21st, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
She's lovely! So glad you had an engaging time over lunch!
February 21st, 2026
