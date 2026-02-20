Previous
Redwoods by louannwarren
Redwoods

My SIL sent a series of photos of a redwood forest in California. I thought this one would be lovely in B&W.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Perfect in black and white. I love the archway created with the trees
February 21st, 2026  
One of my favorite places to be. This is truly lovely.
February 21st, 2026  
Beautiful scene and capture.
February 21st, 2026  
That's just beautiful! We visited about 50 years ago and I was "disappointed" that they weren't immense at the base! I had it confused with the Sequoias! We were new to CA at the time; I'm better versed now!
February 21st, 2026  
