Photo 2819
Fat Tuesday!
My community celebrated with beads and hurricanes and King Cake. We had a lot of fun! I posted the color version in my extras album.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
tuesday
,
fat
,
for2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely edit - but the b/w has lost the impact the colour gives !
February 25th, 2026
