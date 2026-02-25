Previous
My friend’s church by louannwarren
My friend’s church

Last week my friend was talking about her “little” church so I decided to go see it. When I arrived I was struck by the gorgeous Burr Oak tree by the building.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Lou Ann

