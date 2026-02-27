Previous
Outdoor mall landscsping by louannwarren
Outdoor mall landscsping

This mall has stores you can park in front of so you don’t have to walk a long way. They have wonderful landscaping. The dormant bald cypress trees have been pruned in triangle shapes. I will go back when they leaf out.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
I like how this looks wioth the sunlught creating shadows through the bare branches
March 1st, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Love how the shadows blend into the tree
March 1st, 2026  
