Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2825
Outdoor mall landscsping
This mall has stores you can park in front of so you don’t have to walk a long way. They have wonderful landscaping. The dormant bald cypress trees have been pruned in triangle shapes. I will go back when they leaf out.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3183
photos
94
followers
69
following
774% complete
View this month »
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
Latest from all albums
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
357
2826
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th February 2026 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
apple
,
cypress
,
bald
,
pruned
,
southlake
,
for2026
katy
ace
I like how this looks wioth the sunlught creating shadows through the bare branches
March 1st, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Love how the shadows blend into the tree
March 1st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close