Photo 2826
Photo 2826
A wonderful lamp
This floor lamp was a world globe that had tiny holes around the major continents to let the lamp shine through. On this side you see Africa, so remarkable. I will post the color version in my extras album.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3183
photos
94
followers
69
following
774% complete
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
357
2826
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th February 2026 10:15am
Tags
lamp
,
world
,
globe
,
africa
,
for2026
summerfield
ace
that's one cool lamp. aces!
March 1st, 2026
katy
ace
What a unique way to use a globe!
March 1st, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Neat!
March 1st, 2026
