Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Previous
Photo 2830
The sculpture with no name
This unusual sculpture at a local walking park has always seemed so odd to me. I thought it would work for my yellow rainbow photo though!
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
4
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3188
photos
94
followers
69
following
775% complete
View this month »
6
4
365
NIKON D3500
5th March 2026 1:43pm
yellow
,
sculpture
,
riverwalk
,
unnamed
,
rainbow-2026
bkb in the city
ace
Very unusual
March 5th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
I remember studying art in college and thinking that sculptures can be so odd!
March 5th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
This reminds me of origami paper folding!
March 5th, 2026
Babs
ace
What an unusual sculpture
March 5th, 2026
