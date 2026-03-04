Previous
The sculpture with no name by louannwarren
The sculpture with no name

This unusual sculpture at a local walking park has always seemed so odd to me. I thought it would work for my yellow rainbow photo though!
Lou Ann

bkb in the city
Very unusual
March 5th, 2026  
Danette Thompson
I remember studying art in college and thinking that sculptures can be so odd!
March 5th, 2026  
Carole Sandford
This reminds me of origami paper folding!
March 5th, 2026  
Babs
What an unusual sculpture
March 5th, 2026  
