The US Military Purple Heart by louannwarren
The US Military Purple Heart

The Purple Heart is given to US military wounded or killed in combat action. This photo was taken at a Veteran’s Day parade and I thought it would be perfect for my 365 rainbow.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017.
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice
March 7th, 2026  
