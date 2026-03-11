Previous
Dallas Museum of Art colored glass mobile art by louannwarren
Photo 2837

Dallas Museum of Art colored glass mobile art

This was so amazing to see. A spotlight shined through the mobile, projecting art on a wall. It’s kind of a stretch, I’m using this image for my yellow rainbow today.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
777% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
This is beautiful!
March 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact