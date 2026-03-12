Sign up
Previous
Photo 2838
Spring green
The trees by the Apple Store are so green, last week they were leafless. The triangle shape makes the trees almost architectural.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
3196
photos
93
followers
69
following
777% complete
View this month »
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th March 2026 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
store
,
apple
,
trees
,
triangle
,
southlake
,
rainbow-2026
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, such lovely fresh green and a beautiful shape.
March 13th, 2026
