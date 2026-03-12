Previous
Spring green by louannwarren
Photo 2838

Spring green

The trees by the Apple Store are so green, last week they were leafless. The triangle shape makes the trees almost architectural.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Lou Ann
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such lovely fresh green and a beautiful shape.
March 13th, 2026  
