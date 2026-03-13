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Photo 2839
The American Crow
We seem to have more Crows now than I can ever remember. This one sat on the car next to mine for the longest time. At least he didn’t make that obnoxious cawing call, he was just watching me. This for my blue rainbow.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Lou Ann
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@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Taken
13th March 2026 6:04am
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Babs
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Nice editing
March 16th, 2026
Diana
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Beautiful image and processing Lou Ann.
March 16th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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great edit
March 16th, 2026
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