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Photo 2840
Purple Clematis
Clematis vines grow well here, I loved the color of this one.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Lou Ann
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@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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