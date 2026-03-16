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Previous
Photo 2842
The whole scene
I thought this photo did a good job of showing the balloons above the ice skating rink. It was really wonderful to see.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Photo Details
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1
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th February 2026 11:08am
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ice
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chinese
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rink
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lanterns
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galleria
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rainbow-2026
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